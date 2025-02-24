Cheap Tech That Used To Be Unbelievably Expensive

One of the most fascinating things about technology in general is how quickly and explosively it evolves. When one bright-minded tinkerer manages to turn their idea into something tangible (and marketable), hundreds or thousands more will fly out of the woodwork, all experimenting and iterating further on the concept. Eventually, as the development process optimizes, it becomes cheaper to make the device in question, and more people get access to it.

Of course, no matter how quick this process is on the grand scale, few devices start out cheap and widely available. When technology is in this young state, it can be very expensive for a consumer to invest in it. Many of the technologies we take for granted in the modern day started out as highly experimental and pricey concepts, sometimes not even intended for the purpose they ultimately ended up being used for. If you take a casual glance around your room or office, there's a good chance that at least a few of the miscellaneous gadgets you have lying around were once the exclusive territory of the ultra-wealthy.