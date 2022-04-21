Who Built The First Computer?

Computers have a long and complex history, and they've been around far longer than the internet. In the past, computers were used to perform mathematical and logical tasks that were difficult for humans to do quickly. The use of these often large, heavy machines was mostly limited to governments and businesses, as computers certainly weren't mainstream in their earliest days. Eventually, innovators saw how these machines could be applied to a host of other tasks, and the technology became more advanced over time, meaning computers took up less space. The small laptop computers and smartphones we use today are worlds away from the massive computers of yore that required entire dedicated rooms to operate.

Many people contributed to the creation and advancement of computer technology over the past decades, but who created the very first computer? That answer ultimately depends on your definition of what a computer is, as the very first model was mechanical and functioned quite differently than its eventual digital counterpart. Even though these versions were exceedingly primitive when compared to modern technology, they still laid the bedrock for the basic functions that brought us to where we are today.