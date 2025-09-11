5 Of The Best AI Tools For Applying To Jobs, Ranked

Finding a new job might be the most stressful part of adulting. No matter your motivation for a job switch, sifting through job postings, writing cover letters, and tailoring your resume 20 times over can become an energy suck. While we'd argue that AI can't replace humans — and there's some data you may not want to share with large language models — it's hard to deny how much AI is involved in every aspect of your career goals.

From experiencing AI interviews to getting auto-reject emails from chatbots, job seekers can easily see how AI is shaping everything around us. The good news is that AI can also support your job search, although there are some inherent risks to heading down the job bot path. While plenty of great tools offer help with matching your resume to job postings, enhancing your resume, and more, using AI for job applications is an at-your-own-risk kind of endeavor.

In some cases, issues like chatbots hallucinating may be the least of your worries, especially if the companies you're applying to have unseen methods of filtering out AI-assisted applications. Keeping the risks in mind, both in terms of sharing your personal information with AI apps and trusting your career to them, here are some of the best AI tools for applying to jobs, ranked from helpful to most helpful.

The following list was researched and selected in part courtesy of the writer's half-decade of experience working in human resources for a digital startup — as well as a variety of factors that are laid out in the Methodology section of this article below.