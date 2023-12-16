Is AI Racist? It's Complicated

Artificial Intelligence was the top buzzword of 2023, and for good reason. While the likes of GPT-4, Gemini, and Dall-E stole most of the limelight, significant developments were also made in other domains. Multiple research papers highlighted how AI tools such as PathAI have assisted cancer diagnosis; AtomWise sped up the identification of therapeutic materials, the discovery of new materials got supercharged, and trading decisions also got a speed boost with a little assistance from AI. Drug discovery is at the cusp of a quantum leap, and material science is also looking at a similar shift.

Climate AI and Verdigris are working in the field of climate change and energy assessments, while solutions like DarkTrace offer real-time cybersecurity threat detection and mitigation. We even had AI helping finish a Beatles song, artists like Grimes accepting the dark reality of synthetic music, and an AI-first wearable like the Humane Pin arrived on the scene to steal the thunder from smartphones. With an impact of such high magnitude and diversity, alarms are being raised about its impact on human job security.

The likes of Elon Musk are a warning about its potential for civilizational destruction. But before the world goes full throttle on AI deployment, experts have also warned about the inherent biased AI behavior, in general. Even the most sophisticated tools like ChatGPT have a history of hallucinations, which means they cook up facts and present them as reality. But an AI model is nothing without its foundation data, which dictates whether an AI is racist or otherwise. So far, race-sensitive bias in AI has been documented widely, with little concrete solution coming out of the debate.