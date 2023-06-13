Paul McCartney Is Using AI To Complete 'Final' Beatles Song

A new Beatles track is being brought to life using AI — officially, this time around — by band member Sir Paul McCartney. The Beatles legend revealed in a BBC radio interview that he "extricated" John Lennon's voice from an old recording and plans to release it later this year. The song, which is supposedly titled "Now And Then," was written by Lennon two years before his demise in 1980. Paul himself didn't confirm the track's name but says it will be released this year.

The original track was recorded on a boombox and was cleaned by producer Jeff Lynne to extract Lennon's vocal tunes. The song reportedly was only discussed over production sessions, but plans of going ahead were nixed because fellow Beatles member George Harrison thought that Lennon's vocals were "rubbish" on the recording. Notably, this would be the final Beatles song.

The AI-assisted audio cleaning technique used for the upcoming track is the same method that director Peter Jackson employed for his "Get Back" documentary documenting the Beatles' return to the tour circuit. Called de-mixing, it relies on machine learning that can separate guitar, bass, vocals, and other elements in a track, especially those recorded on older instruments without much scope of digital after work.