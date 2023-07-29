7 Of The Best ChatGPT Plugins And How To Use Them

If you've been using ChatGPT for quite some time now, you already know that it has some limitations. It can't browse the web, extract data from documents and YouTube videos, make diagrams or CSV files, or convert text to speech, among many other things. Previously, you'd need to look elsewhere to do such tasks, but that was before OpenAI announced the arrival of ChatGPT plugins in late March.

Plugins function similarly to Chrome extensions, providing ChatGPT with a wider functionality. They can be installed directly from the ChatGPT plugin store and turned on or off when needed. There's already a growing number of plugins available in the store, so to make it easier for you, we've compiled a list of seven of the best ones you need to try.

A little disclaimer, though: While the plugins themselves are free, they are only accessible to ChatGPT Plus users. To be able to install and use them, you'd need to upgrade your account first.