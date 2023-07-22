How To Download And Use ChatGPT Plugins

Before you can use a plugin, you need to enable it first. Here's how to do so:

After downloading your plugin of choice, click on the plugin icon at the top of a New Chat page to open your list of plugins. Mark the checkbox next to the plugin you want to use in your conversation. You can only enable three at once. Once that's done, your plugin is now ready for use.

ChatGPT plugins offer different functionalities, so they are used differently, as well. Some plugins are fairly intuitive and need no tutorials. Take Coursera, for example. For this specific plugin, you simply need to send a prompt like "Give me beginner-friendly course recommendations for Canva," and ChatGPT will automatically use the Coursera plugin to provide you with a list of course suggestions.

Other plugins, however, require extra input other than the prompt itself. For instance, the ChatWithPDF plugin needs a link to a publicly accessible PDF file and the SEO plugin needs a URL and keyword to work. Once you have these extra inputs, you can then add them to your prompt. For ChatWithPDF, your prompt can be something along the lines of "Give me a bullet list of the key insights of this report: [link to your PDF]."

If you're unsure how to use a specific ChatGPT plugin, go to whatplugin.ai and look up the plugin of your choice. Whatplugin.ai explains what each plugin does and how to use it.