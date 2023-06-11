ChatGPT Draws The Line: 5 Actions It Flat Out Refuses To Perform

In 1942, American writer Isaac Asimov introduced the concept of the "Three Laws of Robotics" in his short story "Runaround." In simplest terms, the Three Laws were a set of directives that robots in his story were compelled to follow to ensure the safety of humanity. The Three Laws have formed one of the backbones of modern science-fiction storytelling, and as is increasingly becoming the case these days, science-fiction storytelling is informing the development of new technology like AI.

OpenAI's ChatGPT may seem like it'll immediately answer any question asked of it, but in fact, there are limitations on its capabilities, both in terms of what it can't do and what it won't do. ChatGPT has multiple protocols built into it, far more than the Three Laws could cover, to ensure that its outputs will not endanger lives, damage property, or generally spread misery. If you want an AI chatbot to do these things, ChatGPT won't help you — at least, not willingly.