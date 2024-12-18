The History Of AI: How Machine Learning's Evolution Is Reshaping Everything Around Us

For a long time, artificial intelligence was a futuristic concept. But thankfully, the future is finally here. AI is all anyone can talk about. In fact, a study by the Pew Research Center shows that 28% of Americans say they use AI at least once a day or a couple of times a week. However, it wasn't always like this. A decade ago, artificial intelligence was more science fiction than reality to the average person.

Today, you can solve problems in seconds with AI chatbots and even create images from scratch with programs like Midjourney. And tech giants like Google and Meta, among others, keep coming up with new ways to use artificial intelligence. We are now effectively in the "Age of AI."

But how did artificial intelligence go from a movie concept to our reality? In this article, we journey into the history of AI and how machine learning's evolution is reshaping everything around us.