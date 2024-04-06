Is Artificial Intelligence Actually Sentient? Here's What An Expert Says

Humanity has a love-hate relationship with the concept of artificial intelligence. On one hand, audiences love to see fictional robots grow beyond their programming. On the other hand, many creatives despise that prolific internet algorithms have become so advanced they can create pictures and scripts. But maybe "create" is too strong a word.

There are all sorts of horror stories demonstrating the dangers of AI, but contrary to popular belief, AI programs can't produce anything new; they only copy what already exists and regurgitate it without any semblance or understanding of perspective or pacing. Less than a decade ago, our biggest fear regarding AI was that it would try to destroy its creators if it ever became self-aware. However, since modern AI programs don't show any true creativity, a new question has arisen: Are contemporary artificial intelligence programs even sentient? They're more capable than ever, with new AI iPhone apps and new AI Android features coming out every day. But should we be worried?

It's the same question "Star Trek: The Next Generation" posed about Lt. Commander Data in the episode "The Measure of a Man," but without Brent Spiner in gold face paint, or the philosophical matter regarding an android's autonomy and rights.

We asked an expert what they think defines sentience and whether contemporary AI meets that criteria. The answer paints a very telling picture of the current state of artificial intelligence.