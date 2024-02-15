How To Generate AI Images With Google Bard

Artificial intelligence is all the rage, and at this point, there are little to no odds that you haven't encountered the growing tech trend. Every company, from Microsoft to Meta and even Nvidia, has begun implementing AI into their products, so it was only a matter of time before Google followed suit.

In early 2023, Google introduced Bard AI, one of the best Chat-GPT alternatives. Bard, now known as Gemini, isn't necessarily anything new to the AI game, as users can type conversations with the robot, which then provides ideas, collaborates with you, and answers any questions. A few things set Bard apart, like its ability to use the Internet as a resource without needing a paid subscription. The AI also works in tandem with Google's other products, like Docs, Slides, and Sheets, revolutionizing the tools.

Bard's support for images is better than some chatbots, allowing users to use pictures in the prompts they send to the AI and can generate images as responses. These are just some reasons you should use Google Bard instead of ChatGPT. In fact, Bard allows users to generate AI images directly in the message, while other chatbots either don't support images or require users to navigate to a different website. If you're interested in learning how, keep reading, as it's pretty simple.