Amazon Reveals Proteus, Its First Fully Autonomous Warehouse Robot

A decade after acquiring robot-maker Kiva, Amazon is giving a look at the fleet of robots operating inside its giant facilities, working side by side with human employees. Among the new additions is Proteus, the first fully autonomous robot deployed at its warehousing premises for moving around stacks of packages. The autonomous robot, which could easily be mistaken for a Roomba were it not for the sensor array on its insectoid body and the neon green paint job, doesn't need a rail-guided system to move around.

Proteus projects a beam of green light for navigation and object detection, and as soon as it spots a human being in the path, the robot comes to a halt. Thanks to that movement autonomy, it is not restricted to confined spaces in fulfillment centers and sorting areas. The robot slides under the base of Amazon's wheeled package carts known as GoCart and then lifts up to carry it around the facility.

Amazon says Proteus will "reduce the need for people to manually move heavy objects" while allowing them to "focus on more rewarding work." However, the company hasn't revealed exactly how much weight its autonomous robot can move around. Amazon isn't the only company working with autonomous robots. Ford deployed a self-driving robot called Survival at its factory to carry around parts back in 2019. Last year, Google revealed a fleet of more than 100 Everyday Robots at its campus to sort trash, clean tables, and keep the doors open.