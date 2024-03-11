How Microsoft's Nuclear-Powered AI Might Be The Future

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming part of our lives, the price we have to pay for it is becoming even more apparent each year. While AI has been around for some time, the rise of generative AI products and services has changed the game at an exponential rate.

When used responsibly, AI helps push forward innovation and increase workforce productivity in several ways, from workflow tools to creating images or music. In tandem with robots, AI can also be used to help us conduct groundbreaking research or relieve us from boring household chores. In many ways, we've barely touched on all the ways that AI can be used to improve the way we live and work.

However, like other types of emerging technology, AI is a double-edged sword. Aside from the lack of existing regulatory frameworks and applications that go hand-in-hand with unethical AI use, such as deepfake technology, AI also has expanding uses for the military and surveillance.

While its applications are likely going to evolve even more with time, one thing is for sure: AI is here to stay. But at what cost? Although the verdict is still out on the actual impact of AI across industries, there is one very tangible, common denominator between all of them: the enormous, and still growing, amount of energy required to run it. Which could be why Microsoft has committed to the world's first nuclear fusion energy purchase agreement.