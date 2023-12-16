Sweden Is Changing It's Mind About Nuclear Energy, Here's Why They Want To Build More Reactors

In March 1979, a cooling malfunction in a nuclear reactor released radioactive gas in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Referred to as the Three Mile Island accident, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission cites this incident as the "most serious accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant operating history." Afterward, this led to significant enhancements in nuclear safety and even influenced nuclear legislation in other countries such as Sweden.

A year later, the Swedish parliament held a referendum to decide the future of nuclear power in the country. In March 1980, the Swedes voted to run the existing power plants and those under construction until the end of their operational lives. At the time, it was assumed that these plants would be running for around 25 years. The Swedish parliament voted to embargo further expansion, hoping to close the existing 12 power plants by 2010 if it was feasible for new energy resources to replace them.

After the 1986 Chernobyl accident in Ukraine (then the Soviet Union), the Swedish parliament set up a stricter decommission timeline for some plants. In June 2010, however, the country narrowly passed a government proposal to replace the remaining nuclear reactors instead of phasing them out as initially planned. Because nuclear power plants produce almost no greenhouse gasses (GHG), this played into the Swedish government's Climate and Energy Policy, which aimed to achieve zero-net GHG emissions by 2050. Things changed even more in 2017 when Sweden instead began aiming for negative emissions by 2045.