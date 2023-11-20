This Revolutionary AI-Powered Robot Could Produce Oxygen On Mars

One of the most significant obstacles to human interstellar travel is our inability to breathe in the deep recesses of space. Oxygen is essential to life and isn't available in the same capacity as on Earth. As space agencies and researchers eye the exploration of Mars, being able to provide oxygen for extensive trips is critical. Scientists have speculated about life on the red planet, as well as viewing it as a possible secondary planet for human life.

Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei have published a study about a robot chemist that would be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Its goal would be to take water from Mars and convert it into oxygen.

According to one of the lead researchers, Jun Jiang, "We have developed a robotic AI system that has a chemistry brain. We think our machine can make use of compounds in Martian ores without human guidance."