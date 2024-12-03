LinkedIn Has A Few AI Features For Users To Try (And Here's How To Use Them)

One of LinkedIn's AI features is the promise to "Strengthen your headline with AI." Your LinkedIn headline is a 220-character description that appears directly under your name on your LinkedIn profile. It's especially helpful for people running their own businesses or looking for work, as it's a quick way to sell yourself and let people know what your skills are. If you don't enter a headline, it will default to your current job title.

My headline is "Freelance Content Writer | Technology, Business, and Tea," which covers the basics but, honestly, could be better, so I was curious to see what LinkedIn's AI would come up with. It used details from my experience section and provided three alternate headlines. The AI suggestions weren't any better than my current version. Two added "@ self-employed," which seems superfluous for a freelancer. One recommendation was "Freelance Writer specializing in engaging and readable content creation," which was a lot vaguer than the original.

None of the answers did what many LinkedIn gurus recommend: Using your headline as a mini elevator pitch, like "providing tailored writing solutions to the B2B finance industry." It is also interesting to note that the AI-generated text used American English even though my LinkedIn is a UK account that uses British English everywhere else. (If employers are looking for tell-tale signs of AI involvement, American spellings of words like "specialize" will be a giveaway on British, Australian, or Canadian accounts. Although I wasn't impressed with the results I got, I can see that this could be a helpful way to overcome writer's block if you don't know where to start when creating a headline from scratch.

