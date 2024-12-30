3 Of The Best AI Text Detection Tools Available (According To Our Own Testing)

Generating content with AI has been possible since the early 2010s, but it really took off in November 2022 with the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3.5. Suddenly, everybody seemed to be generating essays, job application letters, social media posts, and even poetry by simply typing a prompt into a large language model (LLM). Alongside the development of artificially generated text, there's been an equally rapid growth of AI detection tools. A recent study (PDF) by the Center for Democracy & Technology found that 68% of US educators have used AI detection tools to check student's essays. So what are these tools, and how do they work?

Detectors are a way of using artificial intelligence to spot artificial intelligence. They use algorithms trained on human-written and AI data to analyze linguistic patterns like repetitive phrasing or unnatural word frequency. Some also look for inconsistencies or superficial reasoning. Most AI detection tools return a percentage score indicating how much text is likely to be human-written and how much is AI-generated. It's a challenging job, given that LLMs are getting better all the time. We tested different AI detection tools using four pieces of text, two written by humans and two produced by ChatGPT, which you can read about in more detail in the Methodology section.

If you need to check someone else's text to see if it was written by a robot, check out our three best tools below. If, however, you want to use AI detection tools to test your own AI-generated work so you can submit it and not get caught, then beware. Our tests showed a huge difference in results across different applications. If whoever checks your work uses a different AI detection tool, you could still get caught out.

