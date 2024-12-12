How To Cancel LinkedIn Premium

Anyone who has to work for a living is likely already familiar with LinkedIn. It's the world's largest professional social network, with over 1 billion members from more than 200 countries. You may be using it as a job search app, or networking, hiring staff, advertising, or a combination of these things.

LinkedIn membership is free, but many features require a subscription. LinkedIn promotes its paid Premium subscription at every opportunity, showing links to use its AI tools and then taking you to the Premium subscription page, or telling you how many people looked at your profile but not letting you see who they were unless you've signed up for Premium.

It's easy to sign up for LinkedIn Premium, and right now, there's a one-month free trial. But what do you do if you decide you don't want to start paying for premium features after your free trial ends? Or if you've been paying for Premium and think you're not getting your money's worth? How do you quit the payment subscriptions and go back to the no-frills free version?

Cancelling your Linked Premium account isn't difficult, but neither is it made particularly obvious on LinkedIn's site. This how-to guide takes you through the process step by step.