The 6 Best Job Search Apps To Use In 2024

Looking for a job doesn't have to be limited to dull job boards that barely let you highlight your true capabilities. If you're eager to move beyond the resume and create a network that opens doors to exciting career prospects, LinkedIn is the place to be.

LinkedIn is an employment-focused social media platform trusted by 87% of the recruiters. Here, you can use your profile as your resume by adding detailed job descriptions, key achievements, skills, and even the projects you have worked on. To add that extra layer of credibility, you can also add endorsements and recommendations from colleagues and supervisors, or use AI to strengthen your LinkedIn profile.

For job hunting, head to the Jobs option at the bottom. You can filter jobs by criteria such as industry, location, and job function. Once you find a relevant job posting, you can click on it to view details and apply directly on the LinkedIn platform.

If you want to stay updated on relevant job opportunities without having to manually search for new postings regularly, you can create job alerts. This feature allows you to set up specific criteria for the types of jobs you're interested in, and LinkedIn will notify you when new job postings match your preferences. To do so, choose the Job tab and enter your job search criteria, including keywords, location, industry, and job function. Turn the toggle on for Get job alerts for this search.