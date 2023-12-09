The 6 Best Job Search Apps To Use In 2024
Job hunting has always been a bit like finding your way through a maze, especially with newspaper ads or those websites that throw hundreds of jobs at you without really knowing what you want. Fortunately, the landscape of job searching has recently undergone a transformative shift and job search apps are changing the game.
These apps empower you to create a personalized profile where you can showcase your skills and experience. You can connect with colleagues and hiring managers, filter job listings based on region, salary, and experience levels, as well as apply to jobs you like within a few minutes. Some apps even offer resume builders, allowing you to craft compelling resumes that set you apart in the competitive job market.
Our list below showcases six of the finest job search apps to help you secure your next role. We've included apps catering to both on-site and remote jobs, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Looking for a job doesn't have to be limited to dull job boards that barely let you highlight your true capabilities. If you're eager to move beyond the resume and create a network that opens doors to exciting career prospects, LinkedIn is the place to be.
LinkedIn is an employment-focused social media platform trusted by 87% of the recruiters. Here, you can use your profile as your resume by adding detailed job descriptions, key achievements, skills, and even the projects you have worked on. To add that extra layer of credibility, you can also add endorsements and recommendations from colleagues and supervisors, or use AI to strengthen your LinkedIn profile.
For job hunting, head to the Jobs option at the bottom. You can filter jobs by criteria such as industry, location, and job function. Once you find a relevant job posting, you can click on it to view details and apply directly on the LinkedIn platform.
If you want to stay updated on relevant job opportunities without having to manually search for new postings regularly, you can create job alerts. This feature allows you to set up specific criteria for the types of jobs you're interested in, and LinkedIn will notify you when new job postings match your preferences. To do so, choose the Job tab and enter your job search criteria, including keywords, location, industry, and job function. Turn the toggle on for Get job alerts for this search.
Indeed
Looking for jobs in your area? Indeed stands out with an extensive list of positions spanning various industries and locations. Similar to LinkedIn, your Indeed profile serves as a virtual resume, spotlighting your work history, skills, and education. To boost your chances of getting noticed, there's a nifty feature called "Indeed Resume" that lets you make your resume searchable for recruiters actively seeking candidates like you.
When you're exploring Indeed, you can easily filter jobs by keywords, location, salary range, and more. Each job posting has several details which can include information about the role, required qualifications, and how to apply. Plus, you can check out company reviews and ratings to get the lowdown on potential employers and make smart choices about where to apply.
If you like a job post, you can click on the Apply Now button to submit your application directly through the platform. You can also track the status of your application and see how many people have applied by going to the menu > My jobs > Applied. You can also see how long it takes for an employer to respond to applications.
Upwork
Do you prefer working from the comfort of your own space and having control of your schedule? If so, you can try looking for your next project on Upwork. It connects freelancers with clients seeking various services.
You can get started by creating a profile that showcases your expertise and sets your desired rates. Upwork allows you to take online assessments and earn certifications to boost your credibility as well. Once your profile is set, you can search for jobs on the Talent Marketplace or create your own projects on the Project Catalog. You can also receive invitations from clients who are interested in your profile.
Upwork uses a bidding system where you can submit proposals for projects you want using connects. These connects cost $0.15 each and you need to spend a certain number of connects to submit a proposal for a job, depending on the size and type of the project. If you do not want to spend on connects just yet, you can use the 10 free connects given by Upwork to freelancers every month to get things started.
Glassdoor
Glassdoor can help you land your next role, as well as provide insights into companies you're eyeing. Once your Glassdoor profile is up, you will see a wide range of job listings on the Home tab which will be tailored according to your preferences, skills, and the information provided in your profile.
When a particular job catches your attention, simply click on it to reveal the details. This will typically include the job description, requirements, benefits, and salary information. For deeper insights into a company's work culture, head over to the Reviews tab to find firsthand accounts from current and former employees.
Glassdoor's Easy Apply feature streamlines the application process for swift submissions. Alternatively, if you prefer a more measured approach, you can save intriguing jobs for future consideration. The only thing to note is that, currently, you'll need to use the Glassdoor website on your browser to update your profile because this feature isn't available on the mobile app yet.
CareerBuilder
CareerBuilder uses AI and machine learning to help you land your new roles. Building your profile is straightforward; simply input your relevant experience and skills. If you do not have a resume yet, you can use the AI resume builder in CareerBuilder to create one.
Similar to other applications on our list, CareerBuilder enables you to refine job searches by industry, location, company, and job type, facilitating a focused approach aligned with your criteria. Notably, the platform features a salary tool that allows you to compare your earnings with industry peers and identify skills that could potentially enhance your earning potential.
If you are thinking about trying something new, the CoLab feature can help you explore suitable options. But CareerBuilder isn't just about job listings; it's got your back with career advice articles and market trends. So, besides finding your next gig, you can refine your job search strategy and strengthen your overall approach to career development.
ZipRecruiter
If you are looking for a job search app that can help you find the best jobs for you, pitch your profile to employers, and give you feedback and tips on your job search, you might want to try ZipRecruiter. This app connects you with Phil, an artificial intelligence system that acts like a personal recruiter for you.
Phil isn't your typical advisor; he's an AI system that gets to know you, learning from your interactions and preferences to guide you toward the best job opportunities. Once your profile is set up, Phil takes the reins, analyzing your qualifications and preferences to offer personalized job recommendations. It matches you with jobs that align with your skills and experience as well as pitches your profile to employers actively seeking candidates like you. You'll get real-time updates on your application status and employer interest, along with tips and advice on how to up your chances of landing the job.
Need to explore options on your own? No problem. ZipRecruiter's got a search function that lets you browse jobs based on keywords, location, industry, or company.