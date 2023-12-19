We Tested This Popular AI Detection Tool And Here's What We Found

AI took us by storm, and many individuals and industries are struggling to play catchup. Now, more than ever, it's become imperative to know what a computer made and what a human made. This need to differentiate could be the key to many questions of plagiarism, copyright, and "inspiration" that AI poses.

Some people have come up with a solution: AI detector products. But how accurate are AI detectors? How different can AI's art be from a human's? With the advancement of Stable Diffusion, GPTs, and other generative models, the lines keep getting even blurrier.

However, the public needs a solution and has turned to these AI detectors. While there are others best-known as ChatGPT detectors focusing on text, AI or Not is targeted at images and audio for now. It seems to work by weighing the odds and telling you if it's likely human or AI. AI or Not uses machine learning and its own AI comparison method to see which of the two categories your upload belongs to.

Since it's one of the most popular, we've tested it against multiple image and voice samples to see just how much you should trust it. As you might have guessed, it has areas it excels in and others...not so much. For these tests, we used DALL-E, MidJourney, YouTube, and original photos and audio.