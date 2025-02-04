ChatGPT is one of the most successful AI-powered tools ever, with over 100 million users. Since its launch in 2022, it has become such a sensation thanks to its accessibility, ease of use, and wide range of functionality. Individuals and businesses have begun using AI chatbots for research, ideation, education, and customer support.

However, while there's been a ton of excitement, there's also been a lot of skepticism about this type of technology — and for good reason. The idea of having human-like interactions with a chatbot is intriguing, but its impact on various aspects of our lives is hard to ignore. In 2023, an open letter to stop "giant AI experiments" was addressed to AI labs around the world, citing that it posed great risks to humanity. Signatories included Andrew Yang, Steve Wozniak, and Elon Musk, who actually co-founded OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.

However, whether ChatGPT is truly a huge threat to humanity or not, there are valid reasons to think twice about relying on this chatbot. That said, here are some unsettling reasons why you might want to avoid using ChatGPT.

