These Word & Google Docs Settings May Protect You From ChatGPT Plagiarism Allegations

AI-powered tools like Bing Chat and ChatGPT were developed to help humans; they can be used to find inspiration, get advice, visualize a certain concept, or even simply entertain yourself. But along with all the perks come some issues, including ethical ones. There's the fear of AI replacing humans in the job market, of course, but also ones related to security and the technology's potential for facilitating academic cheating.

The latter concern was amplified by the rise of ChatGPT. Schools have grown increasingly wary of students using the AI chatbot to do their assignments and homework. This has proved to be a valid concern, as ChatGPT certainly performs well in academic activities like writing essays. As a result, many schools and universities have adopted bans and restrictions on the use of ChatGPT, including several school districts in the United States.

In an effort to catch cheaters, educational institutions have begun using AI detection software like Turnitin and GPTZero. These tools have helped to a certain extent, but they also have introduced a new issue: flagging original writing as AI-generated. False detections can have disastrous consequences for students, which is why it's a good idea to use the version history feature already built into major word processors like Google Docs and Microsoft Word when writing school essays.