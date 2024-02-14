ChatGPT Creator OpenAI May Take On Google With Its Own Internet Search Tool

After dominating the generative AI race with chatbots and image generators, OpenAI is taking the fight to Google on the latter's home turf, at least according to a new leak. The Information, citing an insider source, reports that OpenAI has been at work developing an internet search product. Now, it's unclear whether the web search tool will be integrated directly within ChatGPT — with or without a paid subscription — or if it will be launched as a standalone search product. OpenAI is yet to officially confirm plans to launch a search tool that rivals Google's eponymous market-leading search system. However, the company has been steadily building toward that moonshot for over a year.

ChatGPT initially had a knowledge cutoff that kept it from accessing the latest information on the web. In March 2023, OpenAI announced support for web plug-ins, including a browser plug-in developed by its team. A few months later, in September, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT was now capable of browsing the web and presenting up-to-date information. This functionality piggybacked on Bing, Microsoft's search engine, which has remained a distant laggard to Google Search for years.

Google has also built a search summarization feature of its own that goes by the name Search Generative Experiences and aims to reimagine the URL-based model of finding information on the internet. Another avenue that could be even more ambitious is if OpenAI starts its very own indexing system for search — but do keep in mind that this is an early report and the plans could change down the road.