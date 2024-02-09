Microsoft's 2024 Super Bowl Ad: Watch How Copilot AI Can Help Unlock Your True Potential

Super Bowl LVII is taking place this Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the unincorporated Las Vegas-adjacent town that contains the bulk of the strip. With the NFL's annual championship game comes other traditions, most notably big sales on big TVs, the star-studded halftime show and the array of fancy, expensive, intricately produced commercials designed to capitalize on the year's most-watched television event. On Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled its spot for the big game, which showcases its Copilot AI companion.

After showing various young adults with onscreen text giving examples of things they were told they couldn't do, the first half of the minute-long commercial closes with a declaration of "But I say: Watch me." That's when the spot pivots to examples of how Copilot can be used. "Generate storyboard images for the dragon scene in my script" is the first one, followed by "Write code for my 3D open world game." (The former is presumably using Copilot in an existing screenplay document, while the latter is less clearly explained, particularly since it's so generic.) "Quiz me in organic chemistry" is pretty self-explanatory," as is "Design a sign for classic truck repair garage Mike's..." which generated several old-school neon-style sign designs.

To wind down the ad, it shows a woman typing "Can you help me" and Copilot answering "Yes, I can help you" before closing by showing off the slogan of "Anyone. Anywhere. Any device."