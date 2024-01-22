Samsung's Latest Deals Could Save You Up To $3000 On A New TV For The Big Game
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Super Bowl LVIII is just a few weeks away, coming on February 11, and with it comes a great tradition of sales on large TVs leading into the big game. The winter season leading up to the Super Bowl is among the best times to buy a new TV, which applies across all price points. Budget-conscious consumers will find plenty of great deals, but so will those looking to splurge on premium TVs, like huge OLED panels and those boasting a resolution of 8K. (Aside from what's on YouTube, very little 8K content is available right now, so consider it future-proofing.)
In its web store at Samsung.com, Samsung is offering big sales on some of its sexier TVs in time for the Super Bowl, with some marked down thousands of dollars. So, if you're planning on getting one of the best TVs on the market in time for the big game, read on to find out what kind of deals Samsung has at the moment. All of them are eligible for 0% APR financing for 36 months.
Save thousands on Samsung's biggest screens
The biggest discount — at least in terms of dollars — of Samsung's Super Bowl season deals comes on the QN98Q80CAF, the 98-inch model of the Q80C series of 4K QLED TVs with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for all variable refresh rate standards. Retailing normally for $7,999.99, it's currently 38% off, being reduced by $3,000.00 to $4,999.99. This Q80C series is the top of the line of Samsung's QLED TVs, putting it above what the company brands as "Crystal UHD" but below its OLED TVs. Veteran home theater writer John Archer gave it a nine out of 10 score in his review for Forbes.com, saying he was "seriously impressed by how deep the 98Q80C's black levels can get."
If you're looking for a massive 8K TV, then Samsung has an 85-inch model deeply discounted, the QN85QN900CF of the Q900C series, which is down $2,500.00 from $7,999.99 to $5,499.99, a 31% discount. Samsung's own promotional copy describes the Quantum mini-LED TV as "our greatest of all time," featuring a bezel-free design to make it particularly eye-popping. With Samsung being so proud of the Q900C series, it made the TVs available for a lot of professional reviews, and they were glowing: TechRadar gave it a five-star rating while calling its 8K upscaling "outstanding," while Wired said the TVs in that series are "among the prettiest you can buy."
If your budget isn't sky-high and you want an 85-inch TV that's otherwise of a similarly high quality, then Samsung also has a big sale on the QN85QN90CAF of the QN90C series, which is marked down $2,200.00 from $4,799.99 to $2,599.99, a 41% discount. This one also has plenty of professional reviews, with HowToGeek saying that "while not a flagship model, it performs like one" and Digital Trends praising its "Class-leading HDR performance."
Samsung has some great OLED deals, too
If you're looking for a large OLED TV to order in time for the Super Bowl, then Samsung has you covered with its sale on the S95C series. The 77-inch model is discounted $1,000 from $4,999.99 to $3,999.99 for a 22% drop, the 65-inch TV is marked down $1,000 from $3,299.99 to $2,299.99 for a 30% discount, and the 55-inch set dropped $700.00 from $2,499.99 to $1,799.99 for a 28% discount. Samsung appears to be particularly proud of this series, as it sent a ton of them out for professional reviews. The reviewers largely had positively glowing things to say about the S95C TVs, validating Samsung's confidence.
Wired, for starters, rated the series as being "among the best TVs of 2023." Digital Trends called it "jaw-droppingly gorgeous" and "awesome for gaming" with its variable refresh rate support up to 144Hz. PC Mag gave it an Editor's Choice recommendation, touting it as "an absolutely dazzling high-end OLED TV with class-leading brightness, top-notch color performance, and minimal input lag." AVForums, testing the 55-inch model, gave it a Best Buy Award and noted, "The Samsung S95C should offer some of the best value for money as the year progresses." Expert Reviews says it has "the best HDR we've ever seen" that "redefines the capabilities of OLED" and is "the best QD-OLED Samsung has to offer." Trusted Reviews said that the series has "Stunning, ground-breaking picture quality" and gave it a full five-star rating. USA Today's Reviewed touted the "perfect black levels, zero light bloom, and exceptionally wide viewing angles."
You get the idea: Everyone seems to love Samsung's S95C TVs. So, if you're in the market for an OLED TV, this is a great time to pick one up.