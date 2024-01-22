Samsung's Latest Deals Could Save You Up To $3000 On A New TV For The Big Game

The biggest discount — at least in terms of dollars — of Samsung's Super Bowl season deals comes on the QN98Q80CAF, the 98-inch model of the Q80C series of 4K QLED TVs with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for all variable refresh rate standards. Retailing normally for $7,999.99, it's currently 38% off, being reduced by $3,000.00 to $4,999.99. This Q80C series is the top of the line of Samsung's QLED TVs, putting it above what the company brands as "Crystal UHD" but below its OLED TVs. Veteran home theater writer John Archer gave it a nine out of 10 score in his review for Forbes.com, saying he was "seriously impressed by how deep the 98Q80C's black levels can get."

If you're looking for a massive 8K TV, then Samsung has an 85-inch model deeply discounted, the QN85QN900CF of the Q900C series, which is down $2,500.00 from $7,999.99 to $5,499.99, a 31% discount. Samsung's own promotional copy describes the Quantum mini-LED TV as "our greatest of all time," featuring a bezel-free design to make it particularly eye-popping. With Samsung being so proud of the Q900C series, it made the TVs available for a lot of professional reviews, and they were glowing: TechRadar gave it a five-star rating while calling its 8K upscaling "outstanding," while Wired said the TVs in that series are "among the prettiest you can buy."

If your budget isn't sky-high and you want an 85-inch TV that's otherwise of a similarly high quality, then Samsung also has a big sale on the QN85QN90CAF of the QN90C series, which is marked down $2,200.00 from $4,799.99 to $2,599.99, a 41% discount. This one also has plenty of professional reviews, with HowToGeek saying that "while not a flagship model, it performs like one" and Digital Trends praising its "Class-leading HDR performance."