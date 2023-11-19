How To Find The Perfect Holiday Gifts With Google's New AI Tool

The holiday season, as joyful as it's often presented as being, can be a very stressful time too. It can be costly, certain family members can cause tremendous tension, and, of course, some just prove incredibly difficult to buy for.

Seeing that painstakingly chosen gift left unopened months later can certainly be devastating. The good news is that generative AI is here to help ease this difficulty. Soon, even the most difficult person on your list will receive a gift they'll just love. Your chances should be much improved, at any rate.

AI has been working its way into our shopping habits for some time now. Retail juggernaut Amazon has opened up the capacity for product descriptions and wider listings to be generated by AI. Now, Google has further developed its own AI tool, and it's set to revolutionize how we find and select the gifts we buy. Here's a look at this new functionality, how it works, and exactly how users can make it work for them. Just note that you'll need to be a U.S. user of Search Labs to do so.