Generative AI Will Now Help Write The Listings You See On Amazon

If Amazon is focused on anything, it would be zooming products to our doors as quickly and effortlessly as possible on the buyer's part, and in ludicrous quantities. Statista notes that $356.11 billion worth of products were bought on Amazon in the U.S. in 2022. However, Amazon isn't solely about convenience (or intrusion, depending on your perspective) for buyers. Those buyers, in lots of cases, are reliant on third-party sellers.

On September 13, 2023, the company announced that life was about to become far easier for those sellers, too. The best way to ensure potential customers want to buy your product is by providing in-depth description, and this can be a painstaking process.

This is why Amazon is introducing generative AI tools designed specifically for filling out product descriptions, tasked with "recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text and other content, to build more comprehensive product descriptions." Here's how the controversial might of generative AI is going to be employed in Amazon product listings.

Vice President of the Worldwide Selling Partner Experience at Amazon, Mary Beth Westmoreland, has introduced how the new tool will work in the company's small business news blog. In short, a large language model will do what AI does best: Use the comprehensive array of samples of data to create lengthy and valuable product listings from basic information provided by the seller.