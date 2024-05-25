Unsettling Reasons To Avoid Sharing Personal Information With ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence or AI technology has become a big topic these days, particularly among companies like OpenAI (developers of ChatGPT) and Google, among many others. IBM defines AI as "technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities." While various platforms that incorporate AI systems tout their value as tools to help enhance productivity and efficiency, there are potential downsides as well.

One key issue that's come with the rise of AI has been privacy. ChatGPT for instance, which can hold conversations, help you complete tasks, and answer a variety of queries, had to get its knowledge from somewhere. Where you might ask? From all over the internet and often without asking for permission. Not only is nearly anything you've ever written on the internet up for grabs, but those questions and prompts you're entering into ChatGPT likely aren't private either. Privacy concerns aren't just about ChatGPT either. Google's new AI is poised to listen to your phone calls, and many other companies have said they intend to use your activities on their platforms to help train their AIs further.