What Is It Like Going Through An AI Job Interview?

After an initial resume screening, potential candidates are asked to schedule a virtual interview. Recruiters usually inform the candidates if it is an AI interview. The actual interview experience largely depends on the tool used by the recruiter, but most of them do a good job of hosting the candidate and asking relevant questions. For instance, an AI interview for a data analyst role by StartHunt AI included generic questions about the candidate's background and a few technical questions about confidence intervals and their real-world applications.

Many AI bots ask candidates to turn on their video during the interview, and some of them may analyze the video for head movements and overall body language. Candidates mostly talk to an AI-generated voice in a virtual meeting, which, in theory, is similar to attending a meeting with someone with their video turned off. Some tools also try to emulate human behavior, like taking pauses or appreciating the candidate's responses to give a false impression that the artificial intelligence is as sentient, but the experience is way more mechanical than a conventional human interaction. A poster on Reddit who underwent such an interview said it was like talking to HAL 9000.

AI interview tools like Apriora maintain a live transcription of the conversation for the candidate to keep track of their responses. However, others may not be that transparent and leave candidates guessing if their answers were received correctly by the AI. Most AI tools also ask follow-up questions based on the candidate's responses, but the line of questioning isn't as nuanced as that of a human interviewer.