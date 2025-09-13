A Human Pilot Battled An AI-Controlled F-16 In A Real Dogfight - Here's What Happened

Everyone is working to find how artificial intelligence can give them a leg up in their respective fields, and the U.S. military is no different. From enhancing the capabilities of battle-tested drones to overhauling its IT management and battlefield decision-making processes, the U.S. military is using AI to change its approach to warfare in hopes of staying on the cutting edge of global defense developments. One of the most innovative applications of this technology is in aerial combat, where the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has spent the last four years building AI combat applications. One project is its Air Combat Evolution program, which looks to build AI-driven solutions to problems faced during dogfighting. An increasingly realistic solution is the construction of collaborative combat aircraft — unmanned, AI-controlled aircraft that the Air Force hopes will operate alongside piloted fighter jets like autonomous wingmen.

In April 2024, the program experienced a breakthrough when its X-62A Variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA) battled an F-16 in a series of dogfights above Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California. The program's manager, Lt. Col. Ryan Hefron, told Defense News, "The purpose of the test was to demonstrate we can safely test these AI agents in a safety-critical air combat environment." Agentic AI could provide several benefits to the battlefield, increasing efficiency and data actualization while reducing complicating factors inherent in human pilots. And while DARPA's AI-pilot program is still in development, former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall stated in 2024 that the U.S. hopes to deploy weapon-equipped uncrewed aircraft by 2030.