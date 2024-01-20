Why The Development Of The Turkey's TF-X Fighter Jet Is So Significant

In June 2019, the Turkish Aerosplace Industries (TAI) revealed a full-scale mock-up of its TF-X indigenous fighter at the Paris Air Show. Referred to by its program name, Milli Muharip Ucak (MMU) or the National Combat Aircraft, the TF-X prototype is a key piece for Turkey's aerial defense strategy. In a statement to Aviation International News (AIN), Temel Kotil, president and CEO of prime contractor Turkish Aerospace said, "We have promised to our nation that this will be the best fighter in Europe."

Initially slated for its first flight in 2025, Kotil shared that the target for the fighter jet's entry to service would be in 2028. In 2020, Air Force Technology mentioned that the TF-X could potentially help Turkey meet its air combat requirements until 2070. In addition, it clams that potential partners or buyers for the TF-X fighter jet included Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

✨ Türkiye'nin en önemli savunma sanayisi projelerinden biri olarak öne çıkıyor

✅ Projede gövde parçaları nihai montaj hattına taşındı

🛬 18 Mart'ta hangardan çıkacak Milli Muharip Uçak'ta kritik bir aşamaya daha geçildi https://t.co/T74lkqCQAB pic.twitter.com/vwUdS087T0 — Anadolu Ajansı (@anadoluajansi) November 23, 2022

In November 2022, AA shared initial footage of the TF-X on Twitter/X, Turkey's fifth-generation fighter, in the middle of construction in Ankara. At the time, the video revealed that the TF-X was still not operational, revealing missing engines, tail fins, and stabilizers. According to AA, ground tests for the prototype was scheduled to be on March 18, 2023. However, two days earlier than expected, the TF-X made an appearance that signaled its closeness to completion. On March 16, it successfully completed its taxi trials at the Ankara runway. Here's what we know about it so far and why it matters.