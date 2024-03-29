5 Ways The U.S. Military Uses AI In Warfare

Our lives are continually being changed by the advance of AI technology. Some applications of AI are smaller and more subtle, while others represent a paradigm shift (or a potential future paradigm shift) in our use of the software and hardware we're familiar with.

Warfare, too, is being impacted by such developments. Tired SkyNet jokes will inevitably arise like a robot revolution whenever "warfare" and "AI" are mentioned together, but with safe and careful use, AI can provide enormous benefits for forces around the world. From weapon systems to computer systems and from automatic targeting to loading and monitoring, there's infinite potential for AI to save military lives, assets, time, and money.

Of the nations that can be expected to invest heavily into the implications of AI in the military, the United States would naturally be high on the list. After all, Brookings reports that a total of $905.5 billion was pumped into military matters in the U.S. in 2023. Some of that dizzying sum is helping to develop some fascinating technology, so let's take a look at Project Maven, piloting systems for drones, and some other ways in which AI is being used by the U.S. military.