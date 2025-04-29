AI Is Enhancing The Capabilities Of Battle-Tested US Military Drones - Here's How

If military conflicts of the 21st century have demonstrated anything, it's that drones like the MQ-9 Reaper and other semi-autonomous systems are the way of the future. The U.S. military operates several groups of drones, including those that fly, drive, and swim, with one that's undergoing significant development being Shield AI's MQ-35 V-BAT. The unusual-looking drone is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), which it does from a vertical position, though flight is accomplished in a more traditional horizontal configuration.

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy selected the V-BAT in 2021 for further development and testing. By 2022, they were already used for moving cargo, security, and monitoring operations. Martin UAV initially developed the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) before Shield AI later acquired it. The company has been hard at work developing new block upgrades to the V-BAT, and the company's co-founder, Brandon Tseng, unveiled new capabilities at Sea Air Space 2025, held April 6 to 9 in National Harbor, Maryland.

In his detailed explanation of his company's latest and greatest advancements, Tseng touted the increased endurance, the added payload capacity, and, most importantly, the automated and artificial intelligence features capable of operating the V-BAT in various scenarios. The proprietary Hivemind Pilot technology works in conjunction with EdgeOS to significantly improve the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for future combat operations anywhere within its extensive range.

Advertisement