What Exactly Is A HIMARS Rocket System?

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a light multiple rocket launcher mounted on a 5-ton truck from the family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV). Lockheed Martin concentrated on making the platform as mobile and as fast as possible, maximizing its capabilities in the heat of battle. It carries six missiles of all types that can strike targets on land, in the air, or out at sea up to 310 miles away, depending on the munition. While HIMARS can be used against infantry and other targets on the move, it's more accurate against stationary targets like a base.

The system is operated by a crew of three, consisting of the driver, gunner, and commander, who can launch every armed rocket in a matter of 45 seconds. Reloading the firing tubes requires a small integrated crane and an MTVR MK37 resupply truck to be nearby, which seems complicated, but it can be accomplished by as few as one person as well. Since HIMARS is a mobile launch pad, it can move locations to get within range of some targets that might sit outside and improve its accuracy. The HIMARS is just one of the ways technology is transforming the military.