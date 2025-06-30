9 Best AI Tools For Coding, Ranked

If you're on the software developer side of the internet, you've probably heard the term "vibe coding" recently. Andrej Karpathy coined this phrase to reference a style of coding where artificial intelligence does the bulk of the task. You simply feed in prompts to your code assistant and allow it to write, test, and even review the code. You stay in control, but without doing the manual labour.

AI tools taking over even the software development sounds a little too futuristic, but the truth is, so much in tech has changed over the past few years. Now, you wouldn't want to rely on "vibe coding" to produce reliable results for those complicated projects with higher stakes, however, code assistants have actually become part and parcel of the daily workflow of many developers. A survey by GitHub reports that 92% of developers based in the US already use code assistant tools, with 70% affirming that it improves their work efficiency.

So AI isn't stealing your job just yet, but it is improving job efficiency and satisfaction. It takes on the burden of those repetitive tasks and errors that take time to fix. In some cases, it even allows you to input custom rules, which ensures that the output is in line with your individual or company's vision. With that said, here are nine of the best AI tools for coding, ranked.