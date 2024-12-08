4 Free AI Tools Designed For Students

Probably the hardest and most time-consuming task you'll undertake when doing research is finding the appropriate papers for your resources and then reading through these articles to extract the information you need. This can easily take hours, if not days. This is where Consensus can help you.

Consensus is an academic research engine. It essentially works like Google Scholar, where you input your query on the search bar, and it gives you a list of relevant research papers about that topic. However, on top of those papers, Consensus also acts like an AI chatbot and provides you with an easy-to-read analysis based on the top search results. For instance, if your query is "Can mindfulness help with sleep?" Consensus will show you a percentage rating of Yes, Possibly, or No, along with some key insights and even a conclusion derived from the papers. If the full text of the paper is available, Consensus also allows you to chat with the paper, so you don't have to read through the entire thing.

Although you can use Consensus without creating an account, the features are very limited. The service offers both free and premium options; the free account gives you unlimited searches with research quality indicators, while features like Pro Analyses, Study Snapshots, and Ask Paper are limited. To use these functionalities without limits, you'd need to upgrade to the premium account.