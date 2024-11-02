The Easy Way To Run An AI Chatbot Locally On Your Laptop

People are using all kinds of artificial intelligence-powered applications in their daily lives now. There are many benefits to running an LLM locally on your computer instead of using a web interface like HuggingFace. For one, running an LLM locally without sending the data through a web interface allows the user to generate data with more privacy. Most web services that allow the use of LLMs consistently remind the user not to send any sensitive information through the LLM, as the developers monitor the conversations and any number of people could see your data.

Some people are more defensive of their data than others and would prefer to try these services in a more private setting where they aren't being monitored. Local LLM interfaces like GPT4ALL allow the user to run the model without sending their prompts and replies through a company's portals, and can give them greater freedom when testing and customizing the model. Here's how to install GPT4ALL and a local LLM on any supported device.