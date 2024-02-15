ChatGPT Memory Explained: How To Use It And Turn It Off

Using ChatGPT's memory is as easy as speaking with the chatbot, but what if you don't want it to remember what you're telling it? Fortunately, it's not difficult to delete memories, as well as turn off its memory completely. The simplest way to make ChatGPT forget something is to just ask it in the chat to do so. You can also view specific memories in the settings by going to Settings > Personalization > Manage Memory. There, you can see all the memories made by ChatGPT, which aren't linked to specific conversations but instead evolve naturally as you chat more with the AI. That's why deleting a chat by itself doesn't erase memories — you need to specifically delete the information from the Manage Memory section of the settings.

If you want to save yourself the effort of deleting any memories, you can turn off ChatGPT's ability to form them at the outset. To turn off ChatGPT's memory, go to Settings > Personalization > Memory. You can return to this section of the settings to turn memory back on if you'd like, as well. When memory is turned off, not only will ChatGPT not create memories, but you won't be able to access previously remembered information, either.

If you like to use memory but are initiating a specific conversation where you don't want ChatGPT to remember it, you don't necessarily have to turn the memory off and then back on again. Instead, you can start a temporary chat that won't use memory. Temporary chats also won't be used by OpenAI to train future models of the LLM.