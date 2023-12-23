AI Beats: 6 Of The Best AI Generators For Music
Using computers to make music and computers making music is a surprising twist for this century. Generative AI is becoming a powerful muse for musicians and composers. As to how it works, it uses machine learning algorithms to craft original compositions or draw inspiration from existing melodies, harmonies, and rhythms. It's the conductor and composer rolled into one.
One cool thing about AI music generators is that they can help musicians and composers be more creative. If you're a musician and stuck on a song, AI can give you new ideas. It's like having a brainstorming partner who never runs out of suggestions.
But here's where things get a bit tricky. When people use AI to make music for things like movies or commercials, it's hard to figure out who owns the music and how much money they should get. Is it the person who made the AI or used it to make a song? This question is making lawyers and music experts scratch their heads, and it's also something you should keep in mind as you use these programs because the last thing you need is to find out you have violated licensing agreements after the fact.
In this article, we'll introduce you to six of the best AI music generators out there. These AI tools can help you create all sorts of music, from catchy pop songs to classical tunes that sound like they were written by Beethoven.
AIVA
Think of AIVA as your digital composer. It's a cool tool for making songs without needing to be a music expert. Aptly named the "Artificial Intelligence Virtual Artist," AIVA has become popular because it makes songwriting super easy.
At its core, AIVA uses advanced deep learning algorithms to learn from a vast music database, deciphering patterns of songwriting. Unlike its competitors, AIVA focuses on the theory behind music. You'll need to create an account, but using the application is as simple as inputting your preferences — tempo, mood, genre — and then letting it do its thing.
AIVA's output, like with many AI music generators, can be too predictable, and this can be an issue if you're using the AI to get truly groundbreaking or experimental compositions. Its integrated editor functions as a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), offering both beginners and experts a platform to craft and refine their melodies. Plus, it has gamified certain functions with achievements and has its very own radio, all created by AIVA.
While AIVA offers a free plan, it comes with restrictions on the number of downloads and track duration. This might be limiting for users who want more flexibility without committing to a paid subscription. You are also limited when it comes to genre, especially with niche or avant-garde styles. AIVA offers paid features like extra downloads, increased track durations, and different audio formats under subscription plans starting at $15 a month.
Boomy
Boomy's strength lies in its ability to democratize music creation. With a few clicks, users can summon original tracks, thanks to AI systems that respond to your musical whims. The platform offers an array of predefined styles, including EDM, Rap Beats, Lo-Fi, Relaxing Meditation, and Global Groove. What's cool about Boomy is you get to make the music yours. Tweak things like the melody or rhythm to give your song a special vibe.
There's no need for fancy music skills — it's like playing with musical Legos. The user-friendly interface also stands out and empowers creators to experiment without the need for any technical expertise. That said, if you're a pro looking for lots of control, it might not be your cup of tea. Also, it may not have every type of music style you want, as is the case with a lot of AI music generators.
Once you make your music, Boomy makes sharing it on streaming platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify easy. This brings us to another interesting feature of Boomy, which is royalties. Every time someone listens to your Boomy-born masterpiece on these platforms, you earn some money. But the catch is that to unlock the full commercial power and make money from ads or podcasts, you'd need to go for Boomy's Pro plan at $39.99 a month. The free trial allows for song creation and editing, while the Creator package, at $14.99 a month, expands capabilities with 500 song saves and three monthly releases.
Soundful
Soundful is another music generator that has a bunch of cool features thanks to its smart AI. Soundful AI gives you access to a diverse library of music templates and global tracks to use for your music and can also manage mood-based music generation, from energetic beats to serene tunes. The platform also lets you mix and master your tracks.
With Soundful, you can choose from a variety of plans, too. There's a free one that lets you download three tracks a month. Then, there's the Content Creator plan for $29.99 a year, giving you a hundred downloads and access to special music. If you want to go big, the Music Creator Plus plan is $59.99 a year and gives you 300 downloads a month and access to more than 100 templates.
For users considering the Music Creator Plus plan on Soundful, here's another noteworthy perk: you get an exclusive license for all the tracks and loops you create using the tool. This means those musical creations become exclusively yours. But one user shares a cautionary note — if you decide to use the music you generate to make money from your videos, and later on, you choose to stop paying for Soundful's premium plans, there's a catch. You'll have to either take the music off your videos or buy a license for it. You might need to reach out to Soundful and work things out as well.
Mubert
Mubert AI is actually a suite of apps. Mubert's flagship tool, Mubert Render, is what allows users to make music with an impressive level of customization. Whether you're in the mood for a specific genre, tempo, or key, Mubert Render responds to simple text prompts, transforming your ideas into musical. Arguably, the best thing about Mubert is that all music generated by the app is royalty-free, so you can avoid the hassle that comes with other AI music generators with licensing.
Then there's the Mubert Extension, which integrates with Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, and Mubert Studio, which enables collaborative music creation and monetization. You also get Mubert Play, which is made for listeners with 40+ mood channels and a curated selection of AI-generated music. Mubert offers different pricing plans to meet various user needs. The free Ambassador plan allows 25 tracks monthly with attribution. At $14 a month, the Creator plan is for social media and NFTs, allowing 500 tracks.
Mubert is easy to use and creates decent music that you can use for free or at a low cost. However, it has some downsides. The music it makes isn't as complex as regular music, so if you know a lot about music, it might not impress you. It also struggles with understanding different types of music, especially those that aren't well-known. While it's a good starting point for beginners, it might not be enough for people who want more complexity or explore less popular music styles.
WavTool
If you're looking for an AI music generator with some pro music editing tools, then WavTool might be it. What's cool about WavTool is that you don't need to download it; it just hangs out in your web browser. But the free version only gives you a taste, and for the full musical experience, you'll need to pay $20 every month.
The star of the show is the AI Conductor, a smart chatbot that knows a lot about music. It doesn't just chat; it helps you make music by creating melodies, instruments, and special effects. What's really neat is you can talk to it, ask why it did something, and even give it on-the-spot suggestions for improvement. One standout feature is how it works in your web browser, skipping the need to install anything. Also, it plays nice with your regular computer keyboard or a MIDI controller, giving you options on how you want to play your tunes.
WavTool also lets you be a music creator by offering custom options like making your own instruments. It also has a Device Panel to tweak things like EQ, reverb, and other editing tools. But, be warned, WavTool's array of features, while impressive, may feel overwhelming for absolute beginners. Navigating the various options and getting the hang of the interface might require a learning curve.
Soundraw
By integrating AI into the music creation process, Soundraw offers a fresh take on customization. Soundraw's AI music generation doesn't rely on text prompts or mimicking existing singers. Instead, it creates a song list based on user-defined parameters such as mood, genre, and instruments. The list comprises original samples and sounds provided to the AI by their in-house music producers.
You can select a song from this list and customize it in the editor. If you're dissatisfied with the initial list, you can adjust the tags to generate a new one or use the Pro Mode for additional customization options. The software's clean layout guides users through the music creation process, making it accessible even for newbies.
It's worth noting that some users have reported some bugs, like a slight delay when adjusting beats per minute (BPM) and missing GUI elements. Soundraw could also use a better guide. The current one is more like a brief tour, not a full-on instruction manual. It leaves you with questions about what some things do, like the mysterious dark blue mode. A bit more guidance could go a long way.
Soundraw has a free plan that allows users to generate unlimited songs, but the $19.99-a-month Creator Plan provides unlimited downloads and royalty-free music for commercial and personal use. The Artist Plan, priced at $39.99 a month, targets musicians, offering opportunities to add vocals, distribute on major platforms, and retain royalties with up to 30 downloads per month.