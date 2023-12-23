AI Beats: 6 Of The Best AI Generators For Music

Using computers to make music and computers making music is a surprising twist for this century. Generative AI is becoming a powerful muse for musicians and composers. As to how it works, it uses machine learning algorithms to craft original compositions or draw inspiration from existing melodies, harmonies, and rhythms. It's the conductor and composer rolled into one.

One cool thing about AI music generators is that they can help musicians and composers be more creative. If you're a musician and stuck on a song, AI can give you new ideas. It's like having a brainstorming partner who never runs out of suggestions.

But here's where things get a bit tricky. When people use AI to make music for things like movies or commercials, it's hard to figure out who owns the music and how much money they should get. Is it the person who made the AI or used it to make a song? This question is making lawyers and music experts scratch their heads, and it's also something you should keep in mind as you use these programs because the last thing you need is to find out you have violated licensing agreements after the fact.

In this article, we'll introduce you to six of the best AI music generators out there. These AI tools can help you create all sorts of music, from catchy pop songs to classical tunes that sound like they were written by Beethoven.