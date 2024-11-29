10 Of The Strangest AI-Powered Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed

The most notable tech trend of 2024 has been the infusion of artificial intelligence tools into the mainstream, at both hardware and software levels. Google wants its Gemini AI to handle your emails, while Apple wants you to look and make sense of the world by using Visual Intelligence on the iPhone. Not all attempts have been well received, so far.

Advertisement

The Humane AI Pin, a brainchild of Apple veterans, failed to make a splash, despite blending an AI-first voice-driven user interface and a cool laser projector doubling as a screen on your palms. The story of the Rabbit R1 hasn't been particularly inspiring either. A few others, like the Plaud Note Pin, are trying to solve a niche problem.

Yet, there is no shortage of companies trying to shoehorn AI into mainstream products. Some of the attempts are rather ingenious, but a few elicit confused chuckles. In the past couple of years, and especially in the wake of the generative AI revolution, we have seen some rather astounding AI-charged products.

What follows is a list of those kinds of unexpected offerings — you may find yourself wondering why such pointless products exist, or realizing these are the gadgets you've always needed.

Advertisement