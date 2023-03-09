Raspberry Pi Rolls Out $50 Global Shutter Camera For Machine Vision Projects

While camera modules have become an integral part of the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, supporting various use cases from robotics and home automation/security to computer vision, they have only been around for a decade. The first camera module for the machine — the Raspberry Pi Camera Board — was launched in 2013, and this board featured a 5MP sensor that could also capture 1080p videos. Since then, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has released several camera modules for the machine to serve various purposes, including the Camera Module 2, a successor to the original Raspberry Pi camera board.

Other notable Raspberry Pi camera modules introduced in the past include the Raspberry Pi NoIR Camera, dedicated to night vision imaging, and the Raspberry Pi High-Quality Camera, which has a 12.3-megapixel sensor with support for interchangeable lenses. More recently, in January 2023, Raspberry Pi announced the launch of the Camera Module 3 — a direct successor to the Camera Module 2. This model featured several upgrades over its predecessor, including support for phase detection autofocus and improved sharpness.

On March 9, 2023, the Raspberry Foundation launched another interesting camera module called the Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera. This highly specialized camera sensor captures images differently than regular image sensors.