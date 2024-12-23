AI 'Slop' Is Taking Over Social Media – Here's What You Can Do To Avoid It

One of the consequences of the fast-moving evolution of technology is that we have to come up with new names to describe things. Tech companies and marketers will provide brand and feature names, but it's often up to users to define the downsides. Take the word 'spam.' This name for bulk unsolicited messages started as a joke, inspired by a Monty Python sketch, but it caught on worldwide because we all knew what spam was when we saw it. Now, there's another equally useful term: 'slop.'

Slop refers to low-quality, AI-generated text and images created to harvest clicks and likes on social media. The name fits well. It's a punchy, short word that's thematically similar to 'spam.' Its original meaning of 'inedible food watered down and fed to pigs' works as an effective — if somewhat harsh — metaphor.

It exists seemingly for no purpose, clogging up Facebook and X feeds, usually generated by accounts with generic names producing dozens, if not hundreds, of AI-generated images every day. There are numerous YouTube tutorials that explain how to produce slop using AI prompts. Its creators are effectively gaming social media and earning money from engagement through sites' content monetization schemes. Social Media sites need footfall to attract advertisers, and this has paved the way for the AI slop industry.

