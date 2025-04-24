Why Some May Not Trust Using Gemini In Their Google Workspace Account

As it competes against other companies in the AI race, Google is pushing its Gemini AI into every corner of its digital empire. The now-ubiquitous chatbot is usurping the old Google Assistant on Android smartphones and smart home devices. Meanwhile, for those with a Gemini Advanced subscription – or with a Business or Enterprise account — it has taken up a secretary's station in Gmail, and AI was injected into other Google Workspace tools from Docs to Slides. It's hard to even open up some Google products anymore without being bombarded by announcement pop-ups hyping up all the new features Gemini has introduced.

However, some users have sworn these features off, and even wish they could get rid of them entirely. While it might seem counterintuitive to reject increased functionality in the apps you use, there are unique considerations around generative AI that have a significant portion of the public concerned. Data privacy and intellectual property rights could potentially take a backseat as Google and other companies slurp up training data, marking a significant erosion of user control over personal information.

There are also concerns around Google's increasingly anticompetitive business practices over the years, which most recently culminated in an antitrust suit in which the search giant was declared a monopoly. Finally, AI output itself isn't always particularly trustworthy, and has caused a range of issues for professionals who trusted their work to it. So, let's break down the reasons why some users may not trust Gemini in Google Workspace apps, assessing how legitimate those concerns may be.

