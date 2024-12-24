12 Google Privacy Settings You Should Change Immediately

Apple Maps has improved significantly in recent years, making it a solid choice for a road trip or daily commute. Alas, it still does not compare to Google Maps in terms of reliability and accuracy — features that come at the cost of tracking your every movement after granting the app location permissions. That tracking is housed under the Timeline feature, formerly known as Location History. According to Google, Timeline records your whereabouts and the routes you take. It's pretty creepy, not just because Google knows where you are and where you've been, but also because it can be used against you by authorities — even if you're innocent. Just ask Jorge Molina, who was falsely arrested for murder based on his Google location data (via NY Times).

To disable Timeline, go to your Google Account page, select Data & privacy, then Timeline under History settings, and "pause" it. Rest assured, "pausing" in Google's vernacular is synonymous with disabling; it won't "unpause" by itself after a certain period of time. If you prefer to keep Timeline on to keep track of your travels, consider unchecking the boxes in the Subsettings area and enabling auto-delete for locations older than three months.

There's little to no benefit for the individual to keep Timeline on. All it really does is let you see where you've traveled as time goes by, making it helpful only for the occasional nostalgic trip through memory lane or remembering where you were at a specific time. Google gets the real benefit here by improving its services with the data.

