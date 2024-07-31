It's Time To Ditch Chrome And Start Using Vivaldi: Here's Why

Massively nerdy confession incoming: I love browsers. It's not exactly something I'd admit on a first date, but neither is it an exaggeration. My launchpad has a whole folder dedicated to them, from the big fish like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Firefox, down to the lesser-known options like Opera, Brave, Arc, Waterfox, and Orion. I enjoy tinkering with them and playing around with features, even if I always return to my default. Vivaldi was one such browser; it kept my interest for only short spells then gathered dust in my folder.

This year, Chrome and Microsoft Edge have been giving me far more reasons to hate them than reasons to stay. I needed a new daily driver, and I'd been idly following Vivaldi's development and seen it improve more consistently than its competition. So I tried it again. Now I'm hooked, and not switching for the foreseeable future. I think you should do the same.

If you haven't heard of Vivaldi, you're not alone. The browser only has about 3 million active users — for reference, that amount doesn't even make it one of the top six browsers globally. It's one of the youngest in the pack, founded it in 2015 by Opera's former CEO. Though primarily for power users, Vivaldi markets itself to anyone who wants better productivity, privacy, and customization. It's a Chromium browser too, with support for all your favorite extensions and Chrome-optimized web apps. I've spent the last few months testing Vivaldi rigorously from bow to stern, and she's the ship you want in today's chaotic online landscape — Here's why.