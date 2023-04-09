This Is Why So Many People Hate Uber

Getting around has never been easier than it is today, with a variety of options available for potential riders being just a few taps away. Uber is one of the oldest and biggest ride hailing apps, with over 131 million monthly users. The ride-hailing industry itself has faced a number of issues, with questions largely surrounding workers' ethics, business laws in various countries, and the negative large-scale impact it has on public transportation and traffic.

Given the company's commanding presence in the ride-hailing app market, it inevitably has no shortage of detractors that have issues with how it conducts business. Everything from employee treatment, cost, and data collection, to its handling of sexual assault issues, have earned Uber ire from both the public and regulators.

One big overarching problem Uber seems to have is accountability, with one particularly harrowing story on Twitter re-telling how an Uber driver basically temporarily kidnapped a rider and tried to take her out on a date against her will.