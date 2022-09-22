Rules You Have To Follow When You Drive With Uber

Since it was founded in 2009, rideshare platform Uber has quickly risen to become the premier app in its sector, fending off competition from rivals like Lyft and Ola. The company's explosive ascent to the top has been shrouded in controversy, with Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick even forced out of the company in dramatic fashion in 2017. More recently, the company has been left dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack, which at the time of writing is still under internal investigation to determine exactly which of its systems have been compromised.

It might be a troubled firm, but Uber continues to gain popularity each year, and it's rapidly expanding to reach an ever-growing list of cities both across the U.S. and in international markets. Anyone looking to make some extra cash and sign up to drive for Uber should be aware of the rules that drivers have to agree to, and there are plenty of them. Drivers found to be breaking any of these regulations are likely to be kicked off the platform, losing potential earnings, and in some cases, even committing offenses that are punishable by law.