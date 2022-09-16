Staff Laughed, But This Uber Hack Is Serious

Despite having access to tons of cash and the best possible resources, large companies seem to be especially vulnerable to cybercrime and large-scale data theft. There have been countless instances of large corporations falling victim to cyber fraud and data theft in the past. Over the past decade, massive billion-dollar corporations like Yahoo, eBay, Adobe, and Verizon have suffered from embarrassing data breaches. While these companies could be blamed for failing to adapt to newer challenges posed by the ever-changing security landscape, recent instances of large-scale data breaches seem to have befallen relatively newer and younger companies, too.

Popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat seem to be particularly vulnerable to such incidents — and so are popular food delivery and ride-sharing apps. Recent examples of such cybersecurity incidents include the data breach incident that affected Facebook last year — involving data belonging to more than 533 million Facebook users. In January 2022, Twitter confirmed that it was made aware of a security issue that could have potentially led to large-scale data theft.

The popular ride-sharing app Uber has also been the target of digital crime. The most notable among these dates back to 2016 — when hackers accessed private information belonging to more than 57 million Uber users and demanded a $100,000 ransom. Unfortunately, despite this much-publicized incident, Uber doesn't appear to have learned from its mistakes. The company is once again in the news after it confirmed another instance of a security breach.