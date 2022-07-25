This City Is Where You Will Pay The Most For An Uber Ride

How much are you willing to shell out for an Uber trip? These days, hitching a ride with the popular ride-sharing app is not cheap — and judging by the current prices, it just might be cheaper for you to walk or drive yourself to your next destination, at least if you live in a big city. Uber rides are more expensive than ever, and that can be partly attributed to the massive increase in fuel prices that happened in early 2022. Another factor at play here is a lack of drivers operating on the company's network.

According to a report from CNBC, ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft experienced a severe shortage in drivers in the summer of 2021, and things still haven't returned to normal. To combat this situation, some of these companies are offering bonus incentives for drivers and raising base rates to lure them back to the app. The combination of decreased driver numbers combined with increased fuel prices has led to an increase in Uber trip costs, with the biggest cities in the U.S. exceeding $30 per ride for a relatively short trip.