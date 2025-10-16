Gemini Just Dethroned ChatGPT Thanks To This New Fan-Favorite Feature

Since its introduction in 2022, ChatGPT has quickly become many people's go-to generative AI chatbot, and for good reason. It can provide you with specific answers to your questions and draw up formulas or code. ChatGPT even has a bunch of unexpected uses, from styling your home to setting reminders.

One of its biggest appeals, however, is that it can generate images. This can be particularly handy for small businesses, for example, that want to cut costs that would otherwise be spent on logos and product mockups. Teachers could also use it to quickly draw up illustrations or diagrams. Overall, it can be helpful for people without access to drawing tools or who simply doesn't have the skillset to do any sort of illustration on their own.

However, if you've been scrolling online recently, you might have seen people raving about AI-generated images from Google Gemini. Yes, Google recently upgraded its image generation tech with a new feature called Nano Banana, and it has been producing incredibly realistic photos that are turning Gemini into the new fan-favorite.